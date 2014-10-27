CORRECTED-BRIEF-Senator Entertainment announces implementation of capital measures adopted on Sept. 12

(Third bullet point has been merged from two separate alerts)

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Senator Entertainment AG :

* Says adopted the implementation of capital increase from Sept. 12

* Says shareholders and holders of warrants from option bond 2011/2016 are offered 6,908,671 shares at a price of 2.36 euros per new share in this capital increase

* Says in addition, holders of debentures of the option bond 2011/2016 will be offered to exchange these against up to 4,229,237 shares of the company at the notional subscription price of 2.36 euros per new share