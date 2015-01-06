CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Senator Entertainment says output agreement with Relativity ended, talks continue

(Corrects to say the so-called output agreement has been ended, and not that Eurofilm exercised its contractual right for early termination of output agreements. Adds that talks on a new deal continue. Senator amended its statement)

Jan 6(Reuters) - Senator Entertainment AG :

* Said on Monday Eurofilm & Media Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary, and U.S. producers RML Distribution International LLC (“Relativity”) have ended their so-called output agreement, existing since 2011.

* Senator Entertainment AG and Relativity are in active negotiations regarding a new deal Further company coverage: