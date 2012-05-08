Children's writer Maurice Sendak dead at 83 - New York Times

NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - American writer and illustrator Maurice Sendak, who is best known for his classic children’s books including “Where the Wild Things Are,” has died at the age of 83, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

Sendak died in Danbury, Connecticut, from complications from a recent stroke, the Times was told by Sendak’s long-time editor, Michael di Capua. Sendak had lived in nearby Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Sendak, who was born in Brooklyn in 1928, illustrated more than 50 books during his career and won a number of prizes for his drawings. The Swedish government awarded him the Hans Christian Anderson Award for children’s book illustration in 1970.

The Kane Funeral Home in Ridgefield confirmed it had been contacted by the family to handle funeral services. (Reporting by Patricia Reaney and Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Vicki Allen)