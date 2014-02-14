FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senegal raises $500 mln debt to fund infrastructure -Moroccan bank
February 14, 2014 / 3:11 PM / 4 years ago

Senegal raises $500 mln debt to fund infrastructure -Moroccan bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Senegal has raised 250 billion CFA francs ($520.8 million) in debt to finance infrastructure, said Morocco’s Banque Centrale Populaire, which managed the deal.

The Senegalese government will finance ports, airports and roads with the funds, the statement added.

BCP said Senegal had raised 150 billion CFA francs from African institutional investors and other 100 billion CFA from international markets via the bank’s subsidiaries Banque Atlantique Senegal, Atlantique Finance and Upline group.

BCP took control in 2012 of Banque Atlantique, which operates in many countries in West Africa including Senegal and Ivory Coast. ($1 = 479.9920 CFA francs) (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Jane Baird)

