SH+E to build desalination plant in Senegal

DAKAR, Nov 9 (Reuters) - German water treatment group SH+E is to build a 660 million euro ($840 million) desalination plant on Senegal’s coast in what would be the first project of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa.

The project will be mostly funded by German and Turkish private investors and will produce 100,000 cubic metres of water, 400,000 KWh of electricity, and one tonne of salt per day, APIX, a Senegal government agency in charge of promoting private investment in the west African state, said on Friday.

APIX did not give details on the timing for construction or startup of the plant, which will be located 200 kilometres northeast of the capital Dakar in an arid region heavily dependent on agriculture and herding.

“The economic and social development interests of the regions around the project will be considered,” APIX said, adding the project would provide local irrigation to boost food production. ($1 = 0.7857 euro) (Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Dan Lalor)