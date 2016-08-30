FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
IMF forecasts Senegal's GDP growth above 6 pct
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 30, 2016 / 6:00 PM / a year ago

IMF forecasts Senegal's GDP growth above 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Senegal's economy is healthy and GDP should grow more than 6 percent this year and next, while its budget deficit will fall from a projected 4.2 percent of GDP this year to 3.7 percent in 2017, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

The economy of the West African country is mainly driven by services, tourism and agriculture. Senegal issued $500 million in 10-year Eurobonds in 2014 at an interest rate of around 6 percent.

"Senegal is the only country in the West African monetary union and one of very few African countries to have an IMF designation showing that the risk of a debt crisis is small," said Ali Mansoor, who headed a mission to the country.

"Everything for the short term is going very well," he told reporters. (Reporting by Diadie Ba; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Richard Balmforth)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.