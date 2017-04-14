Senegal GDP revision should show 30 pct bigger economy -FinMin

ABIDJAN, April 14 (Reuters) - Senegal is revising the basis for calculating its gross domestic product and expects the changes to show its economy is at least 30 percent larger than currently believed, the West African nation's finance minister said on Friday.

"We decided to revisit the basis of our GDP which has been evaluated on the basis of 1999. Since then however, the economic dynamics have changed a lot," Amadou Ba told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Ivory Coast.

He added that he hoped Senegal would see GDP growth above 7 percent from next year. (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Gareth Jones)