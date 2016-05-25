FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senegal to build West Africa's largest solar energy plant
May 25, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

Senegal to build West Africa's largest solar energy plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR, May 25 (Reuters) - French development agency PROPARCO will provide an 18-year 35.5 million euro ($39.54 million) loan to finance the construction and operation of a solar energy plant in Senegal, which it says will be the largest of its kind in West Africa.

The 30-MW plant, which be located about 100 km northeast of Dakar, will provide power to 226,500 residents when it becomes operational at the beginning of 2017, PROPARCO said in a statement on Wednesday.

The project will involve investment firm Meridiam; Solairedirect, a French construction company that specialises in solar energy; and Schneider Electric, which is involved in electricity distribution and energy management.

About 57 percent of the West African nation has access to electricity, according to the World Bank.

$1 = 0.8977 euros Writing by Makini Brice; editing by Jason Neely

