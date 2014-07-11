FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senegal mandates banks for potential US dollar bond
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 11, 2014 / 10:37 AM / 3 years ago

Senegal mandates banks for potential US dollar bond

Abhinav Ramnarayan

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 11 (IFR) - The Republic of Senegal has mandated Citigroup, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered to organise a series of fixed income investor meetings in the United States and Europe commencing on Tuesday, July 15.

A US dollar-denominated benchmark-sized 144A/Reg S bond offering may follow, subject to market conditions.

Senegal, rated B1/B+/NR, is not the only African sovereign in the market. Cote d‘Ivoire is seeking to issue its first public syndicated bond deal having begun investor meetings this week via BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank.

Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Anil Mayre

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.