FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senegal to issue new $500 mln 10-yr Eurobond in 2013 - IMF
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
June 25, 2013 / 12:22 PM / 4 years ago

Senegal to issue new $500 mln 10-yr Eurobond in 2013 - IMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR, June 25 (Reuters) - Senegal plans to issue a new $500 million 10-year Eurobond this year at an interest rate of about 6 percent, the International Monetary Fund said in a report published on Tuesday.

The bond will enable the West African nation to close its financing gap and reduce its recourse to short-term financing from the regional market, the IMF said. It added that the yield on the bond would be in line with current yield on Senegal’s other 2011 Eurobond. (Reporting by Joe Bavier; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.