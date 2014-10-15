FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senegal to award two offshore oil blocs by year-end -Petrosen
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 15, 2014 / 1:11 PM / 3 years ago

Senegal to award two offshore oil blocs by year-end -Petrosen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Senegal will award two offshore oil blocs before the end of the year, the head of state-run hydrocarbons corporation Petrosen said on Wednesday, days after Cairn Energy announced an oil discovery offshore the West African state.

“These are two blocs in Senegal’s north offshore. We already have proposals. We are evaluating the best for the state of Senegal,” Petrosen Director General Mamadou Faye said.

Petrosen will keep a third bloc where no research has been carried out for itself. The firm will look for means to explore the bloc, Faye said. (Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.