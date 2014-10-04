Senegalese Petrosen set to sign $400 mln offshore deal -document

DAKAR, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Senegal’s state owned hydrocarbon firm Petrosen is set to sign a $400 million “farm-in” agreement with Kosmos Energy and Timis Corp regarding its Cayar and St. Louis offshore blocks, a draft document seen by Reuters on Saturday showed.

According to the document, Kosmos has committed to drill two exploration wells up to a total value of $240 million. It will then drill a third well, or alternatively a first appraisal well, to a value of another $120 million.