Technocrat Mohammed Dionne appointed as Senegal's prime minister - state tv

DAKAR, July 6 (Reuters) - Senegal’s President Macky Sall on Sunday appointed Mohammed Dionne as prime minister, state television RTS reported, following the sacking last week of Aminata Toure after she failed to win a seat in a June 29 local election.

Dionne, 55, who had previous stints at the Central Bank of West African States and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, was minister in charge of the implementation of Senegal’s $7.98 billion development plan in the previous government. (Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Eric Walsh)