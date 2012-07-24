FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senegal's Sonatel first half net up 15 pct
#Honda Motor Co
July 24, 2012 / 5:37 PM / 5 years ago

Senegal's Sonatel first half net up 15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, July 24 (Reuters) - Senegalese telecom company Sonatel’s net profit rose 15 percent to 87.02 billion CFA francs ($160.3 million) during the first half of 2012, the company said on Tuesday.

Turnover rose to 323.61 bil,lion CFA francs from 312.25 billion last year, according to a statement posted on the bourse’s website.

“A control over operational charges in Sengal contributed to the improvement in revenue margins, despite the impact from increased competition, the crisis in Mali and unfavourable regulations in Senegal and Mali,” the statement said. ($1 = 542.7860 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier and David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
