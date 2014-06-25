FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senegal sells half of subscriptions to sukuk on launch day
June 25, 2014 / 6:42 PM / 3 years ago

Senegal sells half of subscriptions to sukuk on launch day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR, June 25 (Reuters) - Senegal sold half of the subscriptions to its 100 billion-CFA franc ($207.84 million) sukuk programme on Wednesday, the launch day of the first major Islamic bond issued by a West African nation, the junior minister in charge of the budget said.

“We are happy to be able to say that this operation has been launched with 50 percent of firm subscriptions,” Mouhamadou Makhtar Cisse said. ($1 = 481.1360 CFA Francs) (Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Andrew Roche)

