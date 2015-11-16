FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senegal launches tender for 4G mobile licence
November 16, 2015 / 7:36 PM / 2 years ago

Senegal launches tender for 4G mobile licence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Senegal has opened a tender for a fourth-generation mobile licence, telecoms regulator ARTP said on state radio on Monday.

“Senegal has decided on Monday November 16 to launch the bid for the 4G licence,” said Adbou Karim Sall, general manager for ARTP. He did not specify the value of the contract or give an indication of timing.

Three mobile operators are active in the West African country: France’s Orange, African telecoms group Expresso and a subsidiary of Millicom Cellular International Tigo.

Fourth-generation technology went mainstream in 2010, enabling users to watch videos and download big documents on their phones. But Senegal will be one of the first 4G operators in the region, where some of its neighbours have only recently distributed 3G licences. Local tests for the technology have already begun.

Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Larry King

