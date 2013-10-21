FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Senior sees 2013 pretax profit in line with previous expectations
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
October 21, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Senior sees 2013 pretax profit in line with previous expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Senior PLC : * Adjusted profit before tax since July 1 was in line with the board’s

expectations * Sees 2013 adjusted profit before tax in line with previous expectations * Group is well positioned to make further progress in 2014 and beyond * Airbus, Boeing’s order books continue to provide strong foundation for future

growth * Customer price pressure in commercial aerospace sector remains on-going * Flexonics division was impacted by weaker demand in North American heavy-duty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.