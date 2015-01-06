Senior appoints Cobham's Squires as new CEO

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Aircraft parts maker Senior Plc said it had named David Squires, Chief Operating Officer at Cobham Plc, as its new chief executive replacing Mark Rollins.

Squires will join the company on May 1 and take over from Rollins a month later, said the company, which makes hydraulic parts, seal assemblies and aircraft wall panels.

Rollins announced his retirement from Senior last August after spending 17 years at the company.