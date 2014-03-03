FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senior's profit rises on higher demand for aircraft parts
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 3, 2014 / 7:27 AM / 4 years ago

Senior's profit rises on higher demand for aircraft parts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Senior Plc, a maker of aircraft parts and auto components, reported an 8 percent rise in full-year profit as expansion of the civil aviation sector fuelled an increase in demand for its products.

Senior, which makes hydraulic components, seal assemblies and aircraft wall panels for companies such as GE, Boeing and Airbus, said adjusted pretax profit rose to 98.1 million pounds ($164.4 million) in the year ended Dec. 31 from 91.1 million pounds last year. [ID: nRSC2889Ba]

The Hertfordshire-based company’s revenue grew 6 percent to 775.1 million pounds.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.