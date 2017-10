A screen displaying India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presenting the budget is seen on a facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Sensex jumped 1.5 percent on Thursday to post its best three-day gain since September 2013, tracking a rally in Asian markets and on improved risk appetite after the government unveiled a fiscally prudent budget earlier this week.

The benchmark index jumped 1.50 percent to close at 24,606.99, and has risen 6.98 pct over the past three sessions.

The broader Nifty rose 1.45 percent to end at 7,475.60.