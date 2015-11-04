Sensex loses steam, closes at over one-month low

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The BSE Sensex and Nifty gave up early gains on Wednesday to mark their lowest close in over a month as gains sparked by Tata Motors’ (TAMO.NS) strong sales in the United States were negated as investors booked profits in blue-chip stocks.

The Sensex ended 0.14 percent lower after rising as much as 0.79 earlier in the day.

The Nifty slipped 0.25 percent after gaining as much as 0.69 percent.

Both indexes closed at their lowest level since Oct. 1.