Sensex loses steam, closes at over one-month low
#India Top News
November 4, 2015 / 8:55 AM / 2 years ago

Sensex loses steam, closes at over one-month low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The BSE Sensex and Nifty gave up early gains on Wednesday to mark their lowest close in over a month as gains sparked by Tata Motors’ (TAMO.NS) strong sales in the United States were negated as investors booked profits in blue-chip stocks.

The Sensex ended 0.14 percent lower after rising as much as 0.79 earlier in the day.

The Nifty slipped 0.25 percent after gaining as much as 0.69 percent.

Both indexes closed at their lowest level since Oct. 1.

Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
