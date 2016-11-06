India Markets Weekahead: Finally in correction mode

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 26, 2016.

Reuters - By Ambareesh BaligaMarkets broke the Nifty band of 8,550-8,850, which had been held for more than three months, to close at 8,433 - about 2.2 percent lower for the week.

Investor sentiment remained weak on uncertainty over the outcome of Tuesday’s U.S. presidential election. Mid- and small-caps were the worst affected with the indexes falling between 4 and 5 percent.

Global equities turned jittery after polls showed Republican candidate Donald Trump gaining ground on Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in the U.S. election. A Trump win could trigger financial market volatility given investor worries about his stance on trade, immigration and foreign policy. Markets could see a knee-jerk reaction if this becomes reality.

The U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged in its last policy decision before the election, but signalled a hike in December as the economy gathers momentum and inflation picks up.

India moved a step closer towards rolling out the Goods and Services Tax (GST) next April after a council of central and state finance ministry officials approved a four-slab tax structure.

Monthly car sales numbers were moderate despite the festive season. In stock-specific action during the week, the government divested 1.63 percent stake worth 21 billion rupees in L&T. Pharma stocks traded lower after the U.S. Justice Department's probe into collusion and drastic price increases by generic pharmaceutical companies.

This is sentimentally negative for Indian pharma companies as they have significant exposure to the United States.

On the macro front, the Nikkei/Markit Services PMI jumped to 54.5 in October from 52.0 in September. It has only been higher once -- in August -- since January 2013 and marked its 16th month above the 50 level that separates growth from contraction.

Rating agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) affirmed "BBB-/A-3" rating with stable outlook for India. The rating agency does not expect to change its rating on India this year or the next, based on its current set of forecasts. Improvements in policy making strengthened prospects for India's economic and fiscal performance. However, a wide fiscal deficit, a heavy debt burden, and low per capita income weighed it down.

Meanwhile, the British court ruled that the government needs parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, which is likely to delay its Brexit plans. Lawmakers may now be in a position to temper the government's policies.

The Bank of England kept rates on hold. Chinese PMI data indicated that the world's second-largest economy is stabilizing. The Bank of Japan said it would keep its deposit rate steady at -0.1 percent, and would continue to target zero yield for 10-year Japan government bonds.

The coming week would be a highly volatile one for Indian markets on account of the U.S. presidential election, the results of which would be out on Nov. 9. With tightening odds ahead of D-Day, financial markets across the world are highly nervous.

The event is now termed a risk event similar to “Brexit”, which had resulted in wild swings. On Monday, markets are also expected to react to crucial U.S. non-farm payroll data which came in less-than-expected at 161,000 in October.

The next global event that will keep investors busy will be Italy’s constitutional referendum on Dec. 4. U.S. Federal Reserve policy would also be closely tracked.

ICICI Bank, BHEL, Bosch, Lupin, BPCL and M&M are companies announcing Q2 results this week. The government will announce IIP data for September after market hours on Friday.

Markets seem to be clearly in correction mode. However, a lot will depend on the outcome of the U.S. presidential election. Investors have started discounting a Trump win. If Clinton becomes president, global equities could bounce back and the Nifty could be back in the trading range of 8,550-8,850. Still, the coming week could provide stock-picking opportunities in a nervous market.