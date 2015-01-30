FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Sentinel CEO gets 14 years prison for $666 mln fraud
#Intel
January 30, 2015 / 8:11 PM / 3 years ago

Ex-Sentinel CEO gets 14 years prison for $666 mln fraud

Jonathan Stempel

2 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The former chief executive of Sentinel Management Group Inc in suburban Chicago was sentenced on Friday to 14 years in prison, after been convicted of running what federal prosecutors called a roughly $666 million fraud.

Eric Bloom was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Ronald Guzmán in Chicago, according to a spokesman for U.S. Attorney Zachary Fardon in the Northern District of Illinois.

Jurors needed less than two hours of deliberations before convicting Bloom last March 25 on 18 counts of wire fraud and one count of investment adviser fraud, following a four-week trial.

Prosecutors said Bloom and his head trader diverted funds belonging to dozens of clients including futures commission merchants, commodity pools and hedge funds to run a “house” trading portfolio filled with risky and illiquid securities.

Bloom later concealed Sentinel’s deteriorating finances as credit conditions worsened, culminating in the Northbrook, Illinois-based firm’s Aug. 17, 2007 bankruptcy, prosecutors said. Sentinel once oversaw $2 billion of assets.

Prosecutors had sought a 20-year prison term for Bloom, calling him an “unrepentant con man” who refused to acknowledge responsibility for his fraud.

Lawyers for Bloom suggested in court papers that a prison term “well below 10 years” was appropriate, calling their client a “good and decent man” who has shown “sincere regret.”

Bloom’s lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Charles Mosley, once Sentinel’s head trader, pleaded guilty in Oct. 2013 to two fraud counts. He was also expected to be sentenced on Friday.

The case is U.S. v. Bloom, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois, No. 12-cr-00409. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
