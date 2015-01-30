UPDATE 2-Ex-Sentinel CEO gets 14 years prison for $666 mln fraud

(Adds comments from Bloom’s lawyer, paragraph 6)

By Jonathan Stempel

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The former chief executive of Sentinel Management Group Inc in suburban Chicago was sentenced on Friday to 14 years in prison, after being convicted of running what federal prosecutors called a $666 million fraud.

Eric Bloom, 49, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Ronald Guzmán in Chicago, according to U.S. Attorney Zachary Fardon in the Northern District of Illinois.

Jurors needed less than two hours of deliberations before convicting Bloom last March 25 on 18 counts of wire fraud and one count of investment adviser fraud, following a four-week trial.

Charles Mosley, 51, Sentinel’s former head trader, was sentenced on Friday to eight years in prison by Guzmán, after pleading guilty in October 2013 to two counts of investment adviser fraud, Fardon’s office said.

The judge also ordered Bloom and Mosley to pay $665.9 million of restitution.

“Eric will file an appeal,” Bloom’s lawyer, Terence Campbell, said in an email. “We believe the facts and evidence presented in this case clearly established that Eric Bloom did not have any criminal intent and that he acted in good faith while running Sentinel.”

A lawyer for Mosley did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Prosecutors said Bloom misappropriated assets belonging to dozens of clients including futures commission merchants, commodity pools and hedge funds.

Bloom was accused of then using these assets as collateral for a bank loan that helped his Northbrook, Illinois-based firm fund a “house” trading portfolio filled with risky and illiquid securities.

Prosecutors said Bloom later concealed Sentinel’s looming insolvency as credit conditions worsened, culminating in Sentinel’s Aug. 17, 2007, bankruptcy.

“I don’t know how he could have expected anything short of horrific losses in any market downturn,” Guzmán said at the sentencing hearing, according to Fardon’s office.

Prosecutors had sought a 20-year prison term for Bloom, whose firm once oversaw $2 billion of assets. They called him an “unrepentant con man” who refused to acknowledge responsibility for his fraud.

Lawyers for Bloom suggested in court papers that a prison term “well below 10 years” was appropriate, calling their client a “good and decent man” who has shown “sincere regret.”

Prosecutors said Bloom, who lives in Northbrook, was ordered to begin his sentence on April 30, while Mosley, of Vernon Hills, Illinois, was ordered to surrender on July 29.

The case is U.S. v. Bloom, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois, No. 12-cr-00409. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Matthew Lewis)