RPT-Optimal Payments buys Sentinel Topco to boost online payment services
March 23, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-Optimal Payments buys Sentinel Topco to boost online payment services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats story to additional clients with new story name, text unchanged)

March 23 (Reuters) - Optimal Payments Plc said it would buy Sentinel Topco Ltd and its unit from Sentinel Group Holdings for an enterprise value of about 1.1 billion euros ($1.19 billion) to expand its online payment and digital wallet services.

Optimal will launch a fully underwritten rights issue to raise gross proceeds of about 451 million pounds ($672.1 million) to partly fund the deal, the online money transfer company said. ($1 = 0.9264 euros) ($1 = 0.6714 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

