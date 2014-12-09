Indonesia property firm Sentul City targets 1.4 trln rupiah revenue in 2015

JAKARTA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Indonesian property developer PT Sentul City Tbk targets revenue between 1.2 trillion rupiah ($97.2 million) to 1.4 trillion rupiah next year, up from a target of 700-800 billion this year, a senior company executive said.

The revenue growth next year is expected to be supported by sales from its high-rise properties as well as houses in Sentul, West Java, Andrian Budi Utama, vice president director of Sentul City told reporters on Tuesday. ($1 = 12,345 rupiah) (Reporting By Cindy Silviana; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)