Canada's Senvest buys stake in Israeli gas firm

JERUSALEM, April 24 (Reuters) - Canadian holding company Senvest Capital has entered the race to discover new natural gas reserves off Israel’s coast by buying a stake in an Israeli oil and gas explorer, the firm Israel Opportunity said on Tuesday.

Senvest Capital bought a 5.62 percent stake worth 10 million shekels ($2.6 million) in Israel Opportunity, which has a 10 percent stake in five different offshore licenses, Israel Opportunity said in a statement.

The areas of the licenses are adjacent to fields where huge natural gas deposits were recently discovered.