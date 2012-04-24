FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's Senvest buys stake in Israeli gas firm
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2012 / 7:36 AM / in 5 years

Canada's Senvest buys stake in Israeli gas firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, April 24 (Reuters) - Canadian holding company Senvest Capital has entered the race to discover new natural gas reserves off Israel’s coast by buying a stake in an Israeli oil and gas explorer, the firm Israel Opportunity said on Tuesday.

Senvest Capital bought a 5.62 percent stake worth 10 million shekels ($2.6 million) in Israel Opportunity, which has a 10 percent stake in five different offshore licenses, Israel Opportunity said in a statement.

The areas of the licenses are adjacent to fields where huge natural gas deposits were recently discovered.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.