March 16, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

Senvion cancels Frankfurt IPO planned for Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 16 (Reuters) - German wind turbine maker Senvion has cancelled its share sale on the Frankfurt stock exchange planned for Friday after failing to attract sufficient investor demand.

“Against the background of recent market volatility, Senvion and its shareholders Centerbridge and Arpwood have decided not to pursue a private placement and listing of shares,” Senvion said in a statement on Wednesday.

A person familiar with the transaction said that investors had shied away from ordering shares as Senvion faced stiff competition in Western markets from the likes of Nordex and Gamesa.

The person added that Senvion lacked a track record for making money in emerging markets, where it was barred from doing business by its former owner Suzlon, which sold the company to Centerbridge last year. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

