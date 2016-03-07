FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senvion to offer shares in 20-23.50 euro price range 
March 7, 2016 / 8:51 AM / a year ago

Senvion to offer shares in 20-23.50 euro price range 

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 7 (Reuters) - Owners of German wind turbine maker Senvion will offer shares worth as much as 703 million euros ($770 million) in the group’s planned stock market listing on the Frankfurt stock exchange, Senvion said on Monday.

The private equity owners of the group, Centerbridge and Arpwood, are offering up to 29.9 million shares worth 20 euros to 23.50 euros apiece, giving Senvion a market capitalization of 1.3 billion euros to 1.53 billion.

No new shares will be issued in the private placement, meaning Senvion won’t get any proceeds from the transaction. After the initial public offering, about 46 percent of Senvion’s shares will be freely traded, Senvion said.

The first day of trading is planned for 18 March 2016. ($1 = 0.9131 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

