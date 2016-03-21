FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senvion relaunches IPO, lowers price range
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 21, 2016 / 7:40 AM / a year ago

Senvion relaunches IPO, lowers price range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 21 (Reuters) - German wind turbine maker Senvion has relaunched its share sale, albeit with a lower volume and at a lower price after last week cancelling the planned flotation on the Frankfurt stock exchange citing jittery markets.

The private equity owners of the group, Centerbridge Partners and Arpwood Capital, are offering up to 28.75 percent of the group in a price range of 15.50 to 17 euros per share, Senvion said on Monday.

After failing to attract sufficient investor demand, Senvion had last week pulled the planned sale of up to 46 percent in a 20-23.50 euro price range.

Senvion now expects its stock to start trading on March 23. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.