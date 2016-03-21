UPDATE 3-Wind turbine maker Senvion gets IPO away at reduced price

* Senvion lowers price range to 15.75 euros a share

* Volume of shares on offer reduced to 28.75 pct

* Trading to start on Wednesday (Adds final offer price)

FRANKFURT, March 21 (Reuters) - The owners of German wind turbine maker Senvion re-opened their share sale at a lower volume and price, less than a week after the flotation on the Frankfurt stock exchange was called off because it failed to attract sufficient demand from institutional investors.

The private equity owners of the group, Centerbridge Partners and Arpwood Capital, offered up to 28.75 percent of the group in an institutional placing, at a price of 15.75 euros ($17.70) per share, Senvion said on Monday.

Books for the placing closed Monday evening - a day earlier than initially planned.

The stock is now due to start trading on Wednesday.

Senvion had initially sought to sell up to 46 percent in a 20-23.50 euro price range, but failed to find sufficient buyers although market volatility had come down significantly over the last couple of weeks.

“As so often - as soon as the company shows flexibility on price, orders come in quickly,” a person familiar with the matter said.

Under the revised terms, the share sale brought in 294 million euros, less than half of the original target of up to 703 million euros.

Europe has seen very few initial public offerings since the start of the year as a market rout has kept investors from selling stock in other companies - potentially with losses - to generate cash for investments in companies with no track record as listed groups.

Senvion was seen as an “icebreaker” and other firms had pinned their hopes on Senvion’s success for their own IPO plans. ($1 = 0.8896 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Cynthia Osterman)