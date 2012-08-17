FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares open up; Kumho Tire rise, KAI down
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 17, 2012 / 12:15 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares open up; Kumho Tire rise, KAI down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 17 (Reuters) - South Korean stocks opened higher on Friday following gains on Wall Street after supportive comments from Germany on the European Central Bank’s efforts to contain the region’s debt crisis.

Shares in Kumho Tire rebounded and rose 3.6 percent after its workers agreed to return to work on Friday following a one-day strike.

Shares in Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) fell 2 percent after Korean Air Lines Co was the only bidder to submit a letter of intent for a stake in KAI on Thursday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) came off its highs to stand up 0.04 percent at 1,958.68 points as of 0011 GMT. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.