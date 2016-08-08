Seoul Semiconductor wins licence for $300 mln Vietnam project

HANOI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - South Korea's Seoul Semiconductor Co Ltd has won a licence to invest $300 million in a production site in northern Vietnam, Vietnamese lender BIDV said on Monday.

Seoul Semiconductor will conduct research and produce semiconductors at the plant in Ha Nam province after receiving the licence at an investment promotion conference last Saturday in the province, BIDV said in a statement.

