a year ago
Seoul Semiconductor wins licence for $300 mln Vietnam project
August 8, 2016

Seoul Semiconductor wins licence for $300 mln Vietnam project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - South Korea's Seoul Semiconductor Co Ltd has won a licence to invest $300 million in a production site in northern Vietnam, Vietnamese lender BIDV said on Monday.

Seoul Semiconductor will conduct research and produce semiconductors at the plant in Ha Nam province after receiving the licence at an investment promotion conference last Saturday in the province, BIDV said in a statement.

The lender is the co-organiser of the conference. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Kim Coghill)

