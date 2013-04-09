FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sequestration to have moderate effect on pub fin housing-Moody's
April 9, 2013 / 5:16 PM / 4 years ago

Sequestration to have moderate effect on pub fin housing-Moody's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday said the federal budget cuts known as sequestration will have a low to medium effect on public finance housing bond issues with the largest impact on those households with the most financial stress, such as single-family and multifamily mortgage programs.

Moody’s said delinquency and foreclosures rates are likely to remain high with “low-to-moderate income households susceptible to economic distress due to unemployment or under-employment.”

