Brazil's Ser Educacional calls off equity sale

SÃO PAULO, May 25 (Reuters) - Ser Educacional SA, Brazil's third biggest college operator, canceled a planned share offering saying the stock price did not reflect the company's expected profitability, it said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Ser Educacional had planned to sell 17.4 million new shares to fund expansion plans, in an operation expected to raise around 445 million reais ($135.87 million).