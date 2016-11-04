FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 4, 2016 / 10:45 AM / 10 months ago

Brazil's Ser Educacional Q3 profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Ser Educacional SA, Brazil's third-largest listed for-profit education firm, reported a higher-than-expected net income of 48.6 million reais ($14.9 million) in the third quarter, according to a securities filing on Friday.

The average net income estimate in a Reuters poll was for 44 million reais. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 32.5 percent from a year earlier to 81.4 million reais ($25 million), also above the average forecast.

$1 = 3.2579 Brazilian reais Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
