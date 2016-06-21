Five dead, 23 injured in Slovak bus crash in Serbia

BELGRADE, June 21 (Reuters) - Five people died and 23 were injured early on Tuesday when a Slovak bus swerved off the road in southern Serbia, the Interior Ministry said.

All the injured were being treated in hospitals in the towns of Aleksinac and Nis, about 200 km (120 miles) south of Belgrade, a statement said.

Serbia's daily Blic said the bus was bringing Slovak tourists home from the Greek island of Corfu.

The statement gave no further details about the crash, saying only it happened when a bus with Slovak registration plates swerved off the highway linking Serbia with Macedonia and Greece.