Serbia in talks with AirAsia, carrier says no plan to buy JAT

By Aleksandar Vasovic and Yantoultra Ngui

BELGRADE/KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 (Reuters) - AirAsia, has held “serious talks” with Serbian officials, Transportation Minister Milutin Mrkonjic said on Wednesday, though Asia’s largest budget carrier denied it was considering the purchase of Serbia’s indebted JAT Airways.

Mrkonjic declined to go into detail, saying only: “Some things should not be revealed, particularly when it comes to serious companies and serious businesses,” the Beta news agency reported.

A government official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, and a senior AirAsia official both told Reuters that a Tuesday report in Serbian daily Vecernje Novosti that said AirAsia was planning to buy JAT was incorrect.

“There was an invitation by Belgrade, and we went to just explore market opportunity there. But no plans to fly there even in a 2013-2014 timeframe. In short, AirAsia X is not looking to buy any airline,” the AirAsia official said.

Shackled with a budget deficit of 7.1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), Serbia is looking to sell JAT, which posted a loss of 3.2 billion dinar (27.1 million euros) in 2011.

A tender for JAT in 2008 collapsed due to lack of interest, and in 2010 the government failed to reach agreement with Turkish Airlines and Latvian operator Baltic Aviation Systems.

In March, JAT secured government guarantees of 10 million euros ($12.56 million) for a loan to cover short-term liabilities.

In 2010 it borrowed 51.5 million euros from the government to renew its ageing fleet of 14 aircraft and prepare for a new partnership. ($1 = 0.7961 euros) (Editing by Jason Neely)