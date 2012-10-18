Serbia to recapitalise state-owned bank with 100 mln euros

* State to maintain 42-pct stake in second biggest lender

BELGRADE, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Serbia is to recapitalise the country’s second-largest bank by assets, Komercijalna Banka, with 100 million euros ($131 million) and remain the biggest stakeholder, a government official said on Thursday.

The state holds a 42 percent stake in the bank. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the recapitalisation would take place by the end of the month.

“The funds are secured in the budget, and the country will regulate relations with other stakeholders in the coming weeks,” the official told Reuters.

Serbia’s three-month-old Socialist-led government has pledged to maintain control over state-owned banks and other profitable assets including the Elektroprivreda Srbije electro-power producer and retailer and the Belgrade airport.

A plan to recapitalise Komercijalna Banka under the previous government was one concern cited by the International Monetary Fund when it froze a 1 billion euro standby loan deal with Serbia in January over broken spending promises.

Other shareholders in the bank include the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the World Bank’s International Financial Corporation, Germany’s Deutsche Investitions-und Entwicklungsgesellschaft GmbH (DEG) and Sweden’s state-owned Swedfund.

The EBRD acquired 25 percent of Komercijalna Banka in 2006 and in 2009 EBRD, IFC, DEG and Swedfund invested an additional 120 million euros, allowing the state to match the investment and maintain control until the end of 2012.

The government says it wants to renew IMF lending, but talks have yet to start amid concern at the Fund over the independence of the central bank.

Under a revised budget for 2012, Serbia faces a budget deficit of 6.2 percent of gross domestic product. Public debt is seen reaching 60 percent of GDP.

In September, the former Yugoslav republic issued a $1 billion eurobond and plans to issue a further $500 million in the next month. ($1 = 0.7621 euros) (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Hugh Lawson)