UPDATE 1-Serbia wants private investors to help resolve NPLs - cbank governor
December 4, 2015 / 11:18 AM / in 2 years

UPDATE 1-Serbia wants private investors to help resolve NPLs - cbank governor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, quotes)

BELGRADE, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Serbia is interested in attracting private investors to help tackle bad loans that stand at 22 percent of total lending, central bank governor Jorgovanka Tabakovic said on Friday.

Under a three-year, 1.2 billion euro ($1.30 billion) standby loan with the International Monetary Fund, Serbia committed to improve the stability of its financial sector and resolve bad loans that weigh on its 30 banks.

Twenty three foreign banks account for 76 percent of the market share in Serbia while seven local banks hold the remaining 24 percent.

“In resolving non-performing loans we will not use budgetary means; we are interested in attracting private investors,” Tabakovic told a press conference.

Tabakovic presented the results of stress tests showing that the capital adequacy of Serbian banks in the third quarter of 2015 stood at 21.2 percent, above the regulatory minimum of 12 percent.

“Serbia’s financial system is liquid, solvent and stable,” Tabakovic said. “Risks are present, particularly those we cannot influence, but we have instruments we can use to absorb them.”

The bank said the proportion of bad loans in Serbian banks fell by 0.8 percentage points to 22 percent in the third quarter in 2015.

The Serbian government has adopted a strategy for resolving bad loans that involves the development of the market for toxic debt and improvement of the effectiveness of court settlement of corporate debts and mortgages

$1 = 0.9197 euros Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Writing by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Matt Robinson

