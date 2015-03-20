FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serbia, Turkey's Halkbank seal deal for Cacanska Banka
March 20, 2015

Serbia, Turkey's Halkbank seal deal for Cacanska Banka

BELGRADE, March 20 (Reuters) - Serbia has agreed a deal with Turkey’s state-run Halkbank for the sale of a 76.76 percent stake in local lender Cacanska Banka and they will ink the deal on Friday, Serbia’s finance ministry said.

Serbia’s daily Blic reported on Friday that Halkbank had offered over 10 million euros ($10.73 million) for the stake in Cacanska Banka, which has a 1.1 percent market share and balance sheet assets of 263 million euros. ($1 = 0.9319 euros) (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson)

