CORRECTED-Serbia's central bank cuts foreign currency requirements for banks
November 14, 2014 / 4:06 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Serbia's central bank cuts foreign currency requirements for banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects para 4 to clarify regulations)

BELGRADE, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Serbia’s central bank lowered its mandatory currency reserve requirement for commercial banks by 1 percentage point on Thursday to help boost lending, the bank said in a statement.

The requirement was lowered to 28 percent and 21 percent depending on the maturity of funds that banks keep deposited with the central bank.

“It is expected that the lowering of mandatory currency reserves will allow commercial banks to free some of their lending potential, which will have a mild impact in lowering borrowing costs,” the bank said.

The bank raised the dinar share of FX required reserve allocations by 2 percentage points, from 32 percent and 24 percent to 34 percent and 26 percent. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
