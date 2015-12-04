FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Serbian banks show good capital adequacy, mild drop in bad loans - cbank
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 4, 2015 / 8:52 AM / 2 years ago

Serbian banks show good capital adequacy, mild drop in bad loans - cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The capital adequacy of Serbian banks in the third quarter of 2015 stood at 21.2 percent, above the regulatory minimum of 12 percent, according to the results of central bank stress tests released on Friday.

“Serbia’s financial system is liquid, solvent and stable,” said central bank governor Jorgovanka Tabakovic. “Risks are present, particularly those we cannot influence, but we have instruments we can use to absorb them.”

The bank said the proportion of bad loans in Serbian banks fell by 0.8 percentage points to 22 percent in the third quarter in 2015. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Fatos Bytyci/Matt Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.