FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Serbia plans 5-yr dollar bond, guidance at 5.625% area
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 14, 2012 / 10:22 AM / in 5 years

Serbia plans 5-yr dollar bond, guidance at 5.625% area

Davide Scigliuzzo

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 14 (IFR) - The Republic of Serbia, rated BB-/BB-, has released guidance in the 5.625% area for a five-year dollar-denominated bond of benchmark size which is expected to be today’s business, a lead manager involved in the trade said.

The new deal comes only a month after the sovereign tapped its 7.25% 2021 note for a further USD1bn through Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan, taking the bond’s outstanding size to USD2bn.

Deutsche Bank, HSBC and VTB Capital are lead managers on the new bond.

On Tuesday, the Serbian government resumed talks with International Monetary Fund officials about a new stand-by loan. Concerns over public spending and central bank independence had led the international lender to freeze a EUR1bn facility in January.

In an effort to ease frictions with the IMF, last month Serbia amended a new law to give the central bank more autonomy and cut its budget deficit target for 2013 to 3.6% of GDP from the 6.2% expected in 2012. (Reporting By Davide Scigliuzzo; editing by Alex Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.