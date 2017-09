LONDON, Nov 21 (IFR) - The Republic of Serbia has begun bookbuilding for a new benchmark-sized five-year US dollar bond, according to a lead.

Initial price thoughts are at a yield of 6.25% area. The 144A/Reg S bond is expected to launch and price later on Thursday.

Serbia is rated B1/BB-/BB-. Citigroup and Deutsche Bank are the lead managers. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Anil Mayre)