#Credit Markets
November 21, 2014 / 8:21 AM / 3 years ago

Serbia sees no need for Eurobond this year - MoF official

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 21 (IFR) - Serbia does not need to issue a Eurobond this year, following an around 1bn loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund, according to a ministry of finance official.

“(The) deficit will be significantly lower than estimated, so there will be no need to issue Eurobond this year,” Branko Drcelic, director in the public debt administration division of Serbia’s ministry of finance, told IFR.

On Thursday, the IMF reached a long-awaited agreement with Serbia for a three-year precautionary loan deal for around 1bn.

The agreement is subject to approval by the IMF managing board.

In September, Serbia lined up a handful of banks including Barclays, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and UniCredit for a potential bond, sources said at the time.

Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Alex Chambers

