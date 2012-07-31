Serbian govt prepares ground to dismiss central bank head

* Parliament to debate changes to law on cbank on Thursday

* New law to simplify removal of governor - govt source

* Opposition, NGOs warn of blow to investor confidence

By Aleksandar Vasovic

BELGRADE, July 31 (Reuters) - Serbia’s new ruling coalition will propose an amendment this week simplifying the procedure to dismiss the chief of the central bank, a government official said on Tuesday, as a row with governor Dejan Soskic comes to a head.

The Socialist-led coalition, which took power last Friday, has made plain it wants Soskic out as it tries to revive the flagging Serbian economy, even at the cost of investor confidence in the independence of the bank.

Changes to the law on the National Bank of Serbia are on the agenda of a parliament session on Thursday, the first since the government entered office.

The draft amendment has yet to be made public but a senior government official told Reuters it would “simplify the procedure for the removal of the governor.”

“The governor is now practically untouchable and we want to make this position more accountable to the parliament and the people,” said the official, who declined to be named.

Under Soskic, the central bank has pursued a restrictive monetary policy and focused on keeping a lid on inflation.

But inheriting an economy sliding into recession and an unemployment rate of 25 percent, the new government has promised to stimulate growth through expansive fiscal policies and has taken aim at Soskic.

According to an estimate by the state statistics office on Tuesday, gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 0.6 percent in the second quarter of the year, following a 1.3 percent contraction in the first.

Under the current law, the agreement of both parliament and the bank’s board of governors is required to remove the governor before the end of his or her six-year term.

REPLACEMENT LINED UP?

Soskic’s predecessor, Radovan Jelasic, was also forced out in 2010 when he resigned amid a heated row with the then Democrat-led government over spending.

Two years into the job, Soskic has refused to step down despite government attacks over the collapse of a small lender last year.

The opposition has warned his dismissal would further rattle investor confidence in the independence of the central bank, with nervousness over the economic policy of the new government and Serbia’s rising debt driving the dinar currency to a series of new lows against the euro this year.

“We will adamantly oppose the replacement of the governor as it would undermine the country’s finances, credit ratings, the confidence of investors and the independence of key institutions,” said opposition lawmaker Zoran Ostojic of the staunchly pro-Western Liberal Democratic Party.

He was echoed by dozens of non-governmental organisations, which published an open letter saying the reported amendment would “blatantly violate the rule of law and degrade the status of all independent institutions and regulatory bodies.”

Soskic’s removal would not be without precedent.

Of four central bank governors since the 2000 overthrow of late Serb strongman Slobodan Milosevic, two were fired and the third, Jelasic, resigned under pressure.

Soskic’s dismissal is unlikely to sit well with the International Monetary Fund, which froze a 1 billion euro standby loan deal with Belgrade in February over broken spending promises. The government says it wants to secure new IMF backing.

Coalition lawmaker Dragan Markovic told reporters last week that Soskic might be replaced by Jorgovanka Tabakovic, an economist and a senior member of the co-ruling nationalist Serbian Progressive Party.