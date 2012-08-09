FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serb central bank raises reserve rates by 5 percentage points
August 9, 2012 / 1:56 PM / 5 years ago

Serb central bank raises reserve rates by 5 percentage points

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Serbia’s central bank raised the dinar portion of mandatory reserve requirements for commercial banks by five percentage points on both long and short-term assets on Thursday, trying to stabilise prices and the dinar currency.

It raised the requirement rate for short-term assets up to two years from 27 percent to 32 percent, and from 19 percent to 24 percent for longer-term assets, the bank said in a statement.

The announcement followed a decision by the central bank to hike its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 10.50, responding to market alarm about the independence of monetary policy that has helped drive the dinar to record lows this week. (Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Catherine Evans)

