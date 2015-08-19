FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serbian central bank won't loosen Greek bank controls yet - governor
August 19, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 2 years ago

Serbian central bank won't loosen Greek bank controls yet - governor

BELGRADE, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Serbia’s central bank has no plans yet to loosen controls imposed in July on Greek-owned banks in Serbia at the height of Greece’s standoff with international creditors, governor Jorgovanka Tabakovic said on Wednesday.

The central bank had stepped up monitoring and limited transactions by Greek-owned banks with their parent banks in Greece to prevent a spillover from a crisis that threatened to push Athens out of Europe’s currency union. Greece has since clinched a new bailout deal.

“The national bank has no plans for an easy and quick loosening of controls related to Greek-owned banks in Serbia, as pressures from that side have not subsided yet,” Tabakovic told journalists. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson)

