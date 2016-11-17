FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Serbia's central bank vice governor sees room to cut rates
November 17, 2016 / 12:31 PM / 9 months ago

Serbia's central bank vice governor sees room to cut rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Serbia's central bank vice-governor, Veselin Pjescic, said on Thursday there was space to lower the bank's benchmark rate, now set at 4 percent.

Last week, the central bank kept the rate unchanged amid uncertainty over U.S. Federal Reserve policy, even though inflation stood at just 1.5 percent year-on-year in October.

"The benchmark rate is still relatively high ... there is space to lower it," Pjescic told an economic conference.

The bank's Executive Board is due to hold next rate setting meeting on Dec. 8.

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Writing Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Larry King

