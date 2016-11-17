Serbia's central bank vice governor sees room to cut rates

BELGRADE, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Serbia's central bank vice-governor, Veselin Pjescic, said on Thursday there was space to lower the bank's benchmark rate, now set at 4 percent.

Last week, the central bank kept the rate unchanged amid uncertainty over U.S. Federal Reserve policy, even though inflation stood at just 1.5 percent year-on-year in October.

"The benchmark rate is still relatively high ... there is space to lower it," Pjescic told an economic conference.

The bank's Executive Board is due to hold next rate setting meeting on Dec. 8.